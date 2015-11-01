Photo / iStock

The New Zealand dollar gained against the Australian dollar after Chinese manufacturing data printed weaker than expected, stoking speculation Australia's exports will be harder hit than New Zealand's.

The kiwi rose to 95.24 Australian cents on Friday in New York, the highest level since May, and was trading at 94.89 cents at 8am in Wellington, from 94.73 cents at 5pm in Wellington on Friday. The local currency was at 67.54 US cents from 67.71 cents at the New York close and 67.39 cents in Asian trading on Friday.

China is the largest buyer of New Zealand's agricultural commodities and of Australia's mining exports such as iron ore. A report at the weekend showed activity in China's manufacturing sector unexpectedly contracted in October for a third straight month, adding to concern about a slowdown in Asia's largest economy.

