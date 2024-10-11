“That led to my parents pushing me to move to Auckland and study. I think I was quite nervous, but I was also excited at the same time too, at that sort of age you don’t really have it all sorted out.”

He lived in the city’s YMCA, working odd jobs at Burgerfuel, a bike shop and even sweeping a tyre services floor.

Eventually, through a friend’s 21st, he found himself shooting photography in the city’s nightclub scene, a job he did for nearly seven years part-time.

After reuniting with Periam in Auckland, the pair knew there was a unique opportunity to start a business together.

Jared Donkin, the 30-year-old founder of production company Radlab, at his Eden Tce office. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

A team effort

Founded on the pair’s small-town values, the team have expanded to 15 with an office based in Eden Tce.

“I think it’s definitely growing more than what we originally conceived. We’ve always been very true to the foundation of what we were always doing, and haven’t tried to diversify away from that.”

Where other agencies have tried and struggled to widen their offerings, Donkin’s philosophy has always been to stick with what he’s good at.

But he emphasises it’s the way he works with his team and the business’ clients that are driving its success.

“Growing up in a small community, everyone knows who you are and we definitely bring that into the business. We treat everyone very respectfully, and we always make time for people.”

“We’ll always go out of our way to do a little bit extra or just help where we can do a few extra hours. I think that stuff goes a long way with our clients and our staff.”

At Radlab’s core is photography and video production, with dedicated teams for animation and livestream operations.

Projects worked on by the team range from advertising to events, and business content such as case studies.

Donkin explains that the team has worked worldwide in the United Kingdom, Dubai and Australia, with budgets sometimes in the hundreds of thousands.

At any one time, there can be well over 60 projects at various stages, whether that be quoting, pre-production, shooting or post-production.

Donkin’s commitment to quality extends across the business, believing the company shouldn’t be judged on its best work when trying to get new clients, but instead on its last.

Peer review is something Donkin fiercely encouraged within the team’s open-plan office.

“I don’t know about the rest of the industry, but we find peer review a really crucial thing. Everything in this business is peer-reviewed multiple times.”

“It’s always pushing to make things better. The last 10% is usually the most crucial part.”

Positive outlook

Donkin admits he still carries a personal outlet for his creativity.

“I still have a 35-mil film camera that sits in my bag. It’s a little point-and-shoot one. I probably go through a roll every six months.”

“I’ve got a really nice photo of my dad, which was just a candid moment which is so nice, but they’re just little moments of time that are sentimental.”

Donkin says he never expected the success that he achieved when starting out, admitting he only wanted to build somewhere he could’ve seen his younger self working.

He doesn’t resent his struggles growing up with ADHD or teachers doubting his future either, instead relishing in the opportunities and drive it gave him to chase his dreams.

Thanks to Radlab’s success, Donkin has been able to give back, delivering talks to the ADHD community to help inspire them to follow in his footsteps.

“You always look back humbly and say, ‘I don’t know if I’m successful at 30′, but yeah, it’s a funny thing to think about that.”

