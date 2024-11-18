Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray says excellent speakers were overshadowed by aggressive sales pitches. (Image: LinkedIn)

Zuru co-founder Anna Mowbray says she nearly withdrew from a motivational event with internet sensation David Goggins, describing it as “a series of high-pressure sales pitches”, BusinessDesk reported on Friday.

The event No Excuses: Breaking barriers in life and business, held at Auckland’s Trusts Arena on Wednesday, was headlined by Goggins and included Mowbray, along with Girls That Invest podcast co-founder Simran Kaur and entrepreneur Iyia Liu.

Goggins is a former Navy Seal, ultramarathon runner, and motivational speaker, known for his extreme mental and physical endurance.

The event, put on by Success Resources Australia with tickets ranging from $119 to $1000, featured speaker slots ranging in topic from “opportunities in crypto” to “capturing new clients with neuromarketing”.

After the event, Mowbray posted on LinkedIn saying she almost withdrew after hearing feedback from her team and friends in the audience.