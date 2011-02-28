Christchurch earthquake: Skellerup sites get all clear to resume main operations

The Skellerup factory in Christchurch. Photo / Simon Baker

Skellerup Holdings has been given the go- ahead to continue its main activities in Christchurch, despite having three buildings close to the epicentre.



The company said it had two factories and a separate distribution centre in the suburb of Woolston, 3km southeast of the city centre, where its Skellerup Industries subsidiary is based.



It said it had received engineering approval for essential operations, including its warehouse, primary processing and the area that produced dairy liners which were a key product for markets here and overseas.



Acting chief executive David Mair said customers would have uninterrupted supply.



"It is incredible that, again, not only have there been no injuries to staff, it appears that there is little or no significant damage to buildings or machinery."



All staff would continue to be paid, including all temporary staff.



"I am in awe at how, despite enormous personal difficulties, our key staff have arranged for electricity to be restored, and together with our friends from Beca Engineering, have arranged the sign-off of our key buildings and the restoration of normal communications in even less time than after the previous earthquake.



"If everything goes according to plan, we will commence deliveries to our customers by this week. That would be an absolutely fantastic result."



- NZPA