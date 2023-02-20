Inghams switches to nitrogen amidst CO2 shortage

The company was also working on converting its Cambridge plant, “expected to be completed later this month”.

Reeves said New Zealand revenue increased 4.8 per cent in the first half “due to a meaningful increase in poultry and feed net selling prices” despite egg production issues causing a 2.4 per cent drop in poultry supply.

“While the business experienced challenges in the operating environment early during the first half, notably through shortages in both labour and CO2, both operating and financial performance has shown an improving trend as the period progressed,” the company said in its results announcement.

Inghams said inflation was impacting the company on several fronts, with the cost of many inputs rising, including feed, fuel and transport, packaging, and ingredients. Feed costs increased by A$57.9 million compared to the previous corresponding period.

Overall earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) fell 10.6 per cent to A$197m.

Shortages in CO2 have impacted food processing and production across the country after Todd Energy’s Kapuni gas plant has been shut down since December 2022 over safety concerns.

The Kapuni liquid carbon dioxide plant in Taranaki has been New Zealand’s only domestic producer of food-grade CO2 since the Marsden Point refinery was decommissioned last year.

CO2 is used to regulate temperatures during egg processing and to stun chickens before processing.

During the company’s half-year earnings call, Reeves said, “The New Zealand business continues to respond to this rising cost environment”, as businesses have opted to reduce egg sales due to labour and CO2 shortages.

He said low poultry supply was 0.6 per cent lower than the previous period due to “lower bird numbers”.

“Despite the small decline in volume during the half, I’m encouraged by the fact that if we look back at the most recent pre-COVID period to the first half of FY ‘20, volumes during the first half of FY ‘23 have still grown at 3 per cent per annum since that time,” he said.

The company’s first half-year results announced last week showed an 8.9 per cent revenue increase from the previous half-year period despite cost of sales going up 10.9 per cent.

Ingham’s net debt rose to AU$294.2 million in the last half year, up 10.1 per cent from 2022.