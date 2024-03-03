The Red Sea is one of the world's most important shipping lanes but global trade has been jeopardised after Houthi rebels based in Yemen began attacking ships. Video / NZ Herald, AP, Getty

We exported more but got less bang for our buck in the last three months of 2023.

And we imported fewer things but still paid more than we did for those imports in the September quarter.

Stats NZ said despite that somewhat painful-to-digest scenario, New Zealand still managed to narrow its trade deficit in the quarter from $8.1 billion to $4.6b.

“Certainly the terms of trade was far more negative than we expected,” Westpac senior economist Darren Gibbs said today.

Export prices for goods fell 4.2 per cent and import prices rose 3.8 per cent.