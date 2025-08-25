Vector takes $37m impairment over gas uncertainty

Vector is New Zealand’s largest distributor of electricity and gas, with its networks spanning the Auckland region.

Vector chief exective Simon Mackenzie. Photo / Supplied

Chief executive Simon Mackenzie said the company’s business portfolio had continued to evolve.

“The completion of the sales of Natural Gas Trading, Vector Ongas and our shareholding in Liquigas, are examples of successful transactions that align with the risk and future operating environment of each business,” he said.

The transactions enabled Vector to concentrate on its core strengths and to explore growth opportunities such as through Vector Technology Solutions, or its investment in metering business Bluecurrent.

Vector was awaiting “with great interest” the release of the Frontier report - expected next month - which the Government has commissioned to help with its review of the electricity market.

“Vector has taken an active interest in the process and will continue to provide input into important issues such as security of supply, and an efficient market for customers,“ Mackenzie said.

From April 1, Vector entered into the new five-yearly regulatory cycle for electricity networks, as set by the Commerce Commission.

The “DPP4″ regulatory cycle for electricity distribution networks had seen electricity network assets being repriced by the Commerce Commission to reflect higher interest rates and Covid-19 inflation impacts.

“This has resulted in price increases, which we recognise is hard on all consumers, however in real terms our electricity lines charges remain very similar to what they were more than 10 years ago,“ Mackenzie said.

The Auckland region continued to grow, despite the broader economic slowdown.

“While we’ve seen a softening in the rate of new connections this year, and fewer private electric vehicles being sold, we’re continuing to work closely with customers to ensure we understand, prepare for, and enable their evolving needs,” Mackenzie said.

Vector is 75.1% owned by Entrust, which represents 368,000 households and businesses in central, east and south Auckland.

The company announced an unimputed final dividend of 13 cents per share, taking the full year dividend to 25 cents per share.

This represented an 85% payout of free cash flow, in the mid-point of the 70-100% stated policy range.

Vector said shareholders should not interpret this year’s payout as being an indication that future dividends will be in the midpoint of the range.

Jamie Gray is an Auckland-based journalist, covering the financial markets and the primary sector. He joined the Herald in 2011.