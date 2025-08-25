Advertisement
Vector takes $37m impairment over gas uncertainty

Jamie Gray
By
Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Vector boosted its operating earnings in the June year. Photo / Supplied

NZX-listed energy distributor Vector took a $37 million impairment in its latest result to reflect fewer gas connections and “significant market uncertainty” over future gas supply.

The impairment reflected forecasts in the company’s gas asset management plan that showed total connections starting to decline from 2026 as a result of

