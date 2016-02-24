Whangarei businesses 'unaffected' by Stonewood receivership

A business connected to Christchurch-headquartered Stonewood Homes has distanced itself from this week's receivership, saying it is unaffected.
Stonewood Homes Whangarei, a franchisee of master franchisor Stonewood Homes NZ which went into receivership on Monday, issued a statement this week, after KordaMentha was appointed.
"It has come to light today that Stonewood Homes NZ, which is our franchisor, has been placed into receivership. Marcus Bracey as director along with Danielle Bracey as business owners of Stonewood Homes Whangarei want you all to know we are independently owned and operated here in Whangarei and this announcement will not affect the way we run our business," the Whangarei business said.
The statement came after master franchisor of the Stonewood Group - Stonewood New Zealand Ltd - and two sister companies, Stonewood Homes Ltd and Sterling Homes Ltd, were placed in the hands of KordaMentha's Grant Graham and Neale Jackson.