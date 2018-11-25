The entrance to Fletcher Reinforcing in Levin where an industrial accident is believed to have occurred this afternoon. Photo / Sadie Beckman

Fletcher Reinforcing workers are standing outside looking distressed as rain sweeps through the car park.

One man, who didn't want to be named, said all the workers were being sent home.

"That'll be it for a while."

He confirmed the victim was one of his colleagues.

Ross Taylor, CEO of Fletcher Building, offered his deepest sympathies following the accident.

"On behalf of Fletcher Building I want to express my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of our contractor who died today in an incident at our Fletcher Reinforcing site in Levin," he said.

"This is devastating news for those who knew and loved him. The site has been closed and we are supporting our staff through this difficult time. We will be working closely with the Police and Worksafe."

The Levin site underwent a $250,000 expansion last year, adding an extra 25 staff to the 15 staff who worked there.

An ambulance and a police car can be seen at the rear of the property. Photo / Sadie Beckman

The Levin branch supplies steel reinforcing mesh and bars used to strengthen concrete foundations and structures for building projects in the lower North Island.

The branch moved to Levin from Lower Hutt in 2014 and is based in the old Loaded Hog building.