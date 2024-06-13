Builder sentenced for forgery, pretending to be licensed

A builder pretended to be licensed when he was not. Photo / 123rf

A builder who forged signatures and pretended to be licensed has been convicted and sentenced to six months of community detention.

Jimmy Carson, sole director of Carson Design and Co, was convicted for forging the signatures of licensed building practitioners on certificates of design work for three buildings between September 2021 and July 2022.

Tauranga District Court Judge Greg Hollister-Jones considered the offending to be “moderate to serious”.

Along with six months of community detention, Carson was ordered to pay a $2000 fine for providing false and misleading information.

Duncan Connor, Registrar of Licensed Practitioners, said Carson was fully aware of the consequences of his actions and the impact it could have had on lives of his clients and on those whose signatures he knowingly forged.