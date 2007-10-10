CER sales robust

KEY POINTS:

CER Group is reporting third-quarter sales up 60 per cent to $1.44 million, from $894,000 a year earlier.



CER said its Certified Organics business continued to grow in Australia after receiving initial commercial agricultural registration in July. That enabled Certified Organics to drive first sales of its pine extract-based BioWeed Control herbicide to the Australian viticultural industry.



In doing so it lifted sales for the three months to the end of September by 25 per cent to $796,000.