CEO Q&A: Lewis Road Creamery chief executive Peter Cullinane

How much of the company's rapid success do you attribute to marketing?
It's very hard to pick what part of success is down to the product itself or the branding and marketing. We have an internal mantra which is that the branding has to be brilliant, but the product has to be better. The other part was that in the first week when we produced it, the minimum production run we could do was 1000 litres and we didn't even know if we would sell that much. Now we're selling something like 50,000 or so litres a week, just in chocolate milk, so that was something that absolutely took us by complete surprise. There's no question that the scarcity value feeds the frenzy to a degree, but for us that was really tough not being able to produce stock quick enough.
Where did the idea for Lewis Road Creamery come from?
I'm a Kiwi and a big butter eater, and over the years I noticed enormous variability in the quality of our New Zealand butter, and that is because dairy in New Zealand is primarily focused on milk powder production, and butter and milk are almost at the end of the line. So I switched to Lupark and I was happy eating that, but then I was in the supermarket and I had a moment where I was looking at my shopping trolley and thinking "This is ridiculous. Why can't we produce a butter that is better than this in New Zealand?" So that's how Lewis Road started. I went home and looked up YouTube and made some butter at my kitchen bench and then spent the next year perfecting it. The next cab off the rank was our milk. I grew up with school milk which was enough to put anyone off, but I hadn't realised that most New Zealand milk is just this side of being legal because we do all sorts of things to it. The most obvious thing is the addition of permeate which is a by-product of dairy production. Milk, to be called milk, has to have a certain percentage of milk solids etc. so you can use permeate to water down milk - you haven't added non-dairy ingredients but it's not milk that came out of the dairy shed really."