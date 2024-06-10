Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Whakaari/White Island eruption: Tour company ordered to pay $5m declares insolvency

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Unseen footage of Whakaari eruption has been shown in court.

A company ordered to pay $5 million in reparations to Whakaari/White Island eruption victims and fined $517,000 has just declared insolvency.

Shareholders in White Island Tours have made a special resolution, resulting in liquidators being appointed to the business, Companies Office records show today.

The $5m was from

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines