Whakaari/White Island after it erupted on December 9, 2019. Photo / NZME

White Island Tours Limited has admitted two charges laid by WorkSafe after an investigation in relation to the Whakaari/White Island eruption.

On December 9, 2019, 47 people were on the sight-seeing island offshore of Whakatāne when it erupted. Most were visiting with White Island Tours from a cruise ship docked in Tauranga.

In all, 22 people died and 25 others were injured.

In 2020, WorkSafe New Zealand laid charges against 13 parties in relation to the eruption, a number of whom were set to defend their charges at a trial set to begin next month. Others have pleaded guilty or had charges dropped.

In a written statement today White Island Tours Ltd said the company’s guilty pleas acknowledged its risk assessment processes did not adequately identify the risk of a significant eruption taking place without warning on Whakaari, therefore creating a risk to visitors and employees.

“White Island Tours deeply regrets this.”

White Island Tours Ltd director Paul Quinn said: “We were all devastated by the eruption in 2019 and the victims and their whānau remain in our thoughts. In light of this tragedy, we decided that no further guided tours would be taken to Whakaari and all visits ceased from the time of the eruption.”

He said White Island Tours Limited would not be sentenced until the charges against other defendants are resolved at the upcoming defended trial before Judge Evangelos Thomas.

“Accordingly, White Island Tours Limited will not be making any further comment at this stage, out of respect to the judicial process and the victims,” he said.



