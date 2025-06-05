The smaller Airbus A350-900 is currently used on the Auckland service.

“The Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group regularly reviews our network operations,” the airline said.

“We continue to monitor demand closely and adjust our network and capacity accordingly.”

It said SQ285 with the super-jumbo would depart Singapore at 10.25pm local time and arrive in Auckland the next day at 1.20pm, local time.

The return service would leave Auckland at 3.15pm local time and arrive back at Singapore’s Changi Airport at 8.55pm local time.

Singapore’s time zone is five hours behind Auckland during the New Zealand summer.

Visitor numbers from Singapore have been rising for the past three years.

Stats NZ said in the year to March, about 57,000 people from Singapore visited New Zealand.

That was up from 49,175 the year before and 41,284 in the year to March 2023.

The A380 entered service in 2007 with Singapore Airlines but Emirates operates more of the aircraft than any other airline.

If an all-economy layout is used, the super-jumbo can seat up to 853 passengers.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation and court. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and court.