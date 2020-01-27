Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business / Companies / Airlines

Regional airports at risk in push to change pricing regime, says NZ Airports

Grant Bradley
By
Deputy Editor - Business·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read
Hawkes Bay Airport's expansion proves the funding system works says and airport group. Photo / Duncan Brown

Hawkes Bay Airport's expansion proves the funding system works says and airport group. Photo / Duncan Brown

An airports group says lobbying by airlines threatens the future of regional airports to pay their own way.

Proposed changes to the Civil Aviation Act will change settings for the way airports can set charges.

Chief executive of NZ Airports, Kevin Ward, said changes sought by airlines would threaten the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Airlines

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Airlines