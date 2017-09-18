Travellers Benjamin and Ana Sila speak about the disruption caused by the current fuel supply crisis. Video/Jason Oxenham

Airways is putting in measures to help save fuel but warns planes may be held on the ground longer.

Airways is using technology able to queue aircraft arrivals and departures at New Zealand's main airports in the most efficient way to avoid air traffic congestion across the network and reduce fuel burn.

Airways estimates the amount of fuel the sequencing measures could save would enable nine more return flights from Auckland to Wellington daily. Flights are being delayed and cancelled because a pipeline bringing aviation fuel from Marsden Pt was ruptured by a digger last week.



Airways acting general manager of system operations Tim Boyle said under normal conditions, the sequencing technology saved about 11,500 tonnes of fuel a year.

"Due to the current fuel shortage, we're enhancing this capability to reduce consumption as much as possible."

Aircraft departing major airports will be held on the ground with engines off until they can be given an optimum departure slot that allows them the most uninterrupted and efficient route to their destination.