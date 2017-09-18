Digging at the site of the critical fuel pipeline was identified as an "exploratory" search for swamp kauri the day before the rupture happened, according to an industry insider with stories of the extraordinary wealth attached to excavating the buried logs.
Northland's Milton Randell was driving past the site of the pipeline rupture near Ruakaka, just south of Whangarei, last Wednesday, saw the earthworks and believed he was seeing the signs of a swamp kauri hunt.
Randell has 40 years experience in digging swamp kauri out of the ground and would be one of the most experienced to have worked in the industry.
His immediate impulse was to think it was a swamp kauri site - the same detail the NZ Herald was provided by a source familiar with the response to the rupture of the nation's only fuel line to Auckland.
The damage has put the pipeline out of action for 10-14 days and is causing severe disruption to flights in and out of Auckland Airport. Jet fuel can't be transported by road leaving airlines operating on reserves or having to fill up elsewhere.
Randell remembered seeing it on Wednesday as he travelled past it on a trip from Kerikeri to Rotorua.
When he returned to the site yesterday - Sunday afternoon - he saw diggers and trucks gathered in the same area. He saw the area again on the evening news and that was when he learned the critical fuel pipeline to Auckland had been ruptured.
Randell's account comes as agencies responsible for regulating swamp kauri removal say there would likely be no official record of who was digging there.
The Ministry of Primary Industries said it only keeps records of where kauri has come from at the point it is milled and the Northland Regional Council only needs consents when the digging is in wetlands.
Herald reports that the damage was believed to have been caused by digging for swamp kauri were dismissed as "fake news" by Refining NZ chief executive Sjoerd Post today.
His comment followed an earlier comment by a Refining NZ spokesman that there were claw marks found on top of the pipe and pieces of swamp kauri found nearby.
The Herald also obtained photographs showing damage to the pipe and swamp kauri at the scene.
Refining NZ has not returned calls to expand on the "fake news" claim.
Randell said the swamp kauri business had grown with Chinese interest in the market and attracted "cowboys" who did not follow the laws around extraction and sale.
The money associated with it was illustrated through a log he had removed from Kaitaia around Christmas which he said appeared to have been sold into China in breach of the same laws.