Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Aviation: New drug and alcohol rules, tester says more opiates being abused

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

New rules mean aviation companies will need to get to grips with drug and alcohol management plans. Photo / Jeffrey Rotman, Biosphoto, AFP

New rules mean aviation companies will need to get to grips with drug and alcohol management plans. Photo / Jeffrey Rotman, Biosphoto, AFP

More workplaces are finding staff using opiates, according to a drug tester who says new drug and alcohol rules for aviation are about to kick in.

The Civil Aviation Act took effect earlier this year and aims to strengthen drug and alcohol management across the sector.

The chief executive of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save