The inaugural Fly My Sky flight lands at Whangārei Airport. Photo / John Stone

The owner of a small airline that has started Auckland to Whangārei flights says the first week has been tough going but there are signs bookings will pick up over summer.

Fly My Sky chief executive Keith McKenzie said ''a couple'' of flights had had no passengers but bookings were picking up.

''The loads have been fairly light but that's what we expected,'' he said.

The airline flies from Auckland to Great Barrier Island and Whangārei with a 10-seater Britten Norman Islander twin-engine plane. The aircraft carries a maximum of nine passengers on the Auckland-Whangārei route.

''We've had a couple of time where there are people on one way but none the other,'' said McKenzie, who owns the airline with his wife Robyn.