Boeing claims breakthrough in 3D-printed solar panel component for space satellites

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

An artist impression of a Millennium-built small satellite flying Spectrolab solar cells. Photo / Boeing

Boeing says it has cut production time by months on new 3D-printed solar arrays for spacecraft.

The new array approach was designed to work on small satellites and larger platforms, including Boeing 702‑class spacecraft.

The US manufacturer was targeting market availability for next year.

Boeing said its new 3D‑printed

