Boeing claims breakthrough in 3D-printed solar panel component for space satellites

The cells are the photovoltaic part of the array and the substrate provides the framework.
Other manufacturers and designers in this line of work include New Zealand’s RocketLab.
Boeing said robot‑assisted assembly and automated inspection at its Spectrolab subsidiary had improved speed and consistency.
It said the first 3D-printed solar arrays will fly Spectrolab solar cells on small satellites built by Millennium Space Systems, another Boeing subsidiary.
“Beyond the arrays themselves, Boeing’s approach enables a parallel build of the complete array, pairing a printed, rigid substrate with flight-proven modular solar technologies.”
The company said by printing features directly into each panel, the design replaced dozens of separate parts.
That also cut down on long‑lead tooling and delicate bonding steps with one piece that Boeing said was faster to build and easier to integrate.
Boeing called the 702 its flagship satellite model, and said it had launched more than 50 of them.
The 702 is designed to operate in geosynchronous, medium-Earth or low-Earth orbital planes.