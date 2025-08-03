Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Boeing defence workers set to strike in US: union

AFP
2 mins to read

(FILES) Boeing's logo is pictured at the Thousands of members of a union representing Boeing defense industry workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois will go on strike early Monday after rejecting a revised proposal for a new contract. Photo / Jason Redmond, AFP

(FILES) Boeing's logo is pictured at the Thousands of members of a union representing Boeing defense industry workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois will go on strike early Monday after rejecting a revised proposal for a new contract. Photo / Jason Redmond, AFP

Thousands of members of a union representing Boeing defence industry workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois will go on strike after rejecting a revised proposal for a new contract.

“Approximately 3200 highly skilled IAM Union members at Boeing facilities ... voted on Sunday, Aug 3, 2025 to

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save