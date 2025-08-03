(FILES) Boeing's logo is pictured at the Thousands of members of a union representing Boeing defense industry workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois will go on strike early Monday after rejecting a revised proposal for a new contract. Photo / Jason Redmond, AFP

Thousands of members of a union representing Boeing defence industry workers in the US states of Missouri and Illinois will go on strike after rejecting a revised proposal for a new contract.

“Approximately 3200 highly skilled IAM Union members at Boeing facilities ... voted on Sunday, Aug 3, 2025 to reject a modified four-year labour agreement with Boeing,” the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers said.

“A strike will begin at midnight on Monday, August 4.”

Members of the union’s local chapter “have spoken loud and clear, they deserve a contract that reflects their skill, dedication, and the critical role they play in our nation’s defence”, IAM District 837 representative Tom Boelling said.

The American aerospace giant’s initial proposal, which included a 20% wage increase over four years and more holiday time, was rejected a week earlier.