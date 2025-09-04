Boeing is recruiting permanent manufacturing workers to replace 3200 US union employees on strike since August 4. Photo / Getty Images

Boeing says it will hire replacements for striking US workers

Boeing is launching a recruitment drive to find “permanent” manufacturing workers to replace US union employees who went on strike last month.

The company is posting job requirements for the roles and plans a job fair on September 16, Boeing vice-president Dan Gillian said in an email to staff seen by AFP.

About 3200 employees based in the midwestern states of Missouri and Illinois walked off the job on August 4 after voting down a contract.

Gillian said Boeing has maintained its pace of deliveries and testing related to new product development since the strike began, but that it was moving to the “next step in our contingency plan” because of the lack of progress on negotiations.

“We have consistently communicated we are willing to consider changes to our best and final offer that are within the current economic framework,” Gillian said.