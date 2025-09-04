Advertisement
Boeing says it will hire replacements for striking US workers

AFP
Boeing is recruiting permanent manufacturing workers to replace 3200 US union employees on strike since August 4. Photo / Getty Images

Boeing is launching a recruitment drive to find “permanent” manufacturing workers to replace US union employees who went on strike last month.

The company is posting job requirements for the roles and plans a job fair on September 16, Boeing vice-president Dan Gillian said in an email to staff seen

