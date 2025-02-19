The country’s largest gateway is replacing its 60-year-old domestic jet terminal. Is it an infrastructure play or a real economic boost?

Auckland International Airport says its net profit, including revaluations, shot up 58% to $187.3 million in the half year to December 31.

The company’s underlying profit was up 2% to $148.1m.

Auckland Airport’s operating earnings were up 13% at $349.6m, and the company announced a 6.5c dividend.

Chair Julia Hoare said demand for travel was solid during the half, although growth was more subdued than expected due to market conditions.

“A clear trend over the summer period is that New Zealanders haven’t lost their love of international travel, with more Kiwis travelling offshore than ever before, up 5.5% to 2.42m during the half-year compared to the same period last year,” she said.