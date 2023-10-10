“Airlines unable to nominate Ōhakea carry fewer passengers, carry less freight and burn more carbon than they need to. Airlines already meet the costs of nomination – the solution lies in resource allocation,” NZ Airports Association and the Board of Airline Representatives of NZ says in a wishlist for the next government.

Airlines continue to discuss this with the air force, which has been approached for comment.

The RNZAF base at Ōhakea, near Bulls. Photo / Bevan Conley

Additional rescue fire resources for the base would enable significant carbon reductions and cost savings for air services, airports and airlines say.

They say attracting and expanding the number of international airlines and routes serving New Zealand is a key driver of future growth in the economy.

A single widebody aircraft flying in daily can add $160 million from tourism and $510m from export cargo to the economy every year.

These connections are critical for export sectors to grow and for Kiwis to have access to international products and services, the airlines and airports say.

Almost 20 per cent of imports and exports by value are now carried by air, and 80 per cent of airfreight is carried in the hold of passenger flights. New Zealand still has some way to go to recover its international flight capacity.

This summer, 80 per cent to 85 per cent of pre-Covid capacity is likely to be back.

“As a long-haul and ultra-long-haul destination, New Zealand needs to reduce costs, cut through inefficiency, and do all we can to be a destination of choice,” NZ Airports and Barnz say.

They say the next government should take the following actions:

Grow the economy through greater aviation connectivity.

Set a path for low and zero-emissions aviation, considering fuel supply and supporting infrastructure.

Drive forward the recommendations of the Air Navigation System review.

Elevate customer service performance through better co-ordination of all government agencies in the aviation system.

Future-proof airport infrastructure in the resource management system. Boost the resilience of the aviation system through the enhancement of onshore fuel stocks.

“Despite Aotearoa’s profound reliance on aviation, government policies often overlook the critical role it plays in keeping us safe and connected to each other.”

During the past year, there were three times when imported fuel shipments failed to meet quality standards, resulting in rationing across the network and “significant” financial and logistical impacts for airlines.

The action report says this is a major vulnerability in the aviation system and puts the country’s reputation with international airlines at risk.

“We support the steps the Government has taken to introduce Minimum Fuel Stock Holding Obligations for jet fuel suppliers in New Zealand. The next government should ensure this legislation is passed and implemented, and consider further boosting our resilience.”

This would include increasing the stockholding requirement to 32 days’ coverage, ensuring stockholdings are counted only when they are onshore and have passed import acceptance testing and distributing storage requirements, including both the North and South Islands.

Grant Bradley has been working at the Herald since 1993. He is the Business Herald’s deputy editor and covers aviation and tourism.