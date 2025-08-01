Worldwide, June featured the slowest growth for the whole first half of this calendar year.
Year-on-year increases for Africa and Europe were the slowest for their respective regions in the year to date.
The Israel-Iran war also dominated the Middle East that month and led to some countries closing their airspace.
On Passenger Load Factor (PLF), the percentage of available seating capacity filled with passengers, all regions except the Asia-Pacific declined compared to June last year.
In addition, Iata said growth rates for all major international route areas serving the Asia-Pacific region eased in June.
Traffic expansion between the Southwest Pacific and Asia slowed to 2.6%.
The US domestic market, the world’s biggest market, grew by just 0.1% year-on-year but that was after four successive months of decline.
Among the top three origin markets from Asia to North America, traffic from India declined 1.9% year-on-year.
That, Iata said, was due to a reduction in capacity after the air crash at Ahmedabad.
Ahmedabad’s Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport is India’s seventh-biggest and has about 13.4 million passengers annually, most of them domestic.
Australian domestic RPK expanded 0.9% year-on-year in June, the second consecutive month of slowing traffic growth.
Australia’s domestic traffic expansion in May was 1.0% and in April it was up 2.4% on a year earlier.
Worldwide, domestic traffic was up 1.6% year-on-year, down from 2.1% in May.
Auckland Airport in June had 751,000 international passenger movements, a 1% increase compared to the same month a year earlier.
Domestic passenger movements increased 2% in the same month compared to June 2024.
John Weekes is a business journalist mostly covering aviation and court. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and court.