An Airbus A320neo from Estonian airline Marabu crosses a bridge over the highway at Germany's Leipzig-Halle Airport on June 27. Photo / Jan Woitas, dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP

Airline growth slows in June, Asia-Pacific still does better than most, Air India crash impacts capacity

Growth in global airline travel slowed in June and the Asia-Pacific region was knocked off a top spot for the first time in more than three years.

The International Air Transport Association (Iata) said all regions except the Middle East showed passenger market growth in June.

However, June was the first month since May 2022 when the Asia-Pacific did not have the highest growth in revenue passenger kilometres (RPK).

RPK is worked out by calculating the number of fare-paying passengers by distance travelled.

Latin America and the Caribbean, with RPK up 9.3% compared to June 2024, was the top-performing region.