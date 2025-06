The Australian Travel Industry Association (ATIA) stated that airspace closures had narrowed flight corridors to Europe.

“It could result in delays and route diversions, particularly for passengers transiting through Middle Eastern hubs such as Doha and Dubai.

“However, major carriers continue to operate with adjusted flight paths, and travellers using Singapore Airlines, Qantas or Cathay Pacific are experiencing minimal disruptions via Singapore and Hong Kong.”

Minister of Defence Judith Collins and Minister of Foreign Affairs Winston Peters announced an operation to assist New Zealanders stranded in Iran and Israel. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

ATIA CEO Dean Long said

travellers shouldn’t panic or cancel unnecessarily.

“The one thing we learned through Covid is don’t cancel as it reduces the number of rights you have,” he said.

“Let the airline make that decision. This approach ensures your rights are protected and you get the support you need.”

A Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFAT) spokesperson said if travellers’ plans were disrupted, they should contact their airline or travel agent to make alternative arrangements.

“If you are currently travelling in, or considering travel to, other countries in the region, you should read our travel advice before travelling for the latest information,” the spokesperson said.

“If you have concerns for your safety, or you’re unsure about your intended travel plans, consider making alternative arrangements.”

The MFAT spokesperson said travellers should monitor the media to stay informed about current events in their travel destination.

“All New Zealanders travelling overseas should take out comprehensive travel insurance.”