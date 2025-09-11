O’Brien’s remarks emerged shortly after Hawaiian Airlines confirmed the return of its Auckland-Honolulu service and Jetstar unveiled a massive expansion targeting both domestic and international routes.

And American Airlines has pledged to expand its premium “Flagship Suite” seats to Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners flying from Auckland to Dallas Fort Worth in the new year.

Barnz said services this southern summer, or from October to March, will be up 8.2% compared to the same time a year earlier.

“We are finally seeing strong growth and it’s a real vote of confidence in the New Zealand market,” O’Brien said.

A lacklustre tourism rebound since borders reopened has hobbled New Zealand’s economic recovery.

Stats NZ this week said total overseas visitor arrivals in July were at 93% of July 2019 numbers.

Earlier this year, Stats NZ said the number of people directly and indirectly employed in tourism had still not surpassed pre-pandemic levels.

The agency’s data showed international tourists tended to spend a bigger proportion of their money on accommodation, and on food and beverages, compared to locals.

Domestic tourists tended to allocate a bigger share of spending to retail.

Total expenditure on goods and services by tourists last year was $44.4 billion, including $34.3b of New Zealand-produced goods and services.

Tourists also contributed $4.1b in GST, according to Stats NZ.

Barnz said South Island airports should enjoy especially strong growth this coming summer.

The group expected Christchurch to have 14.7% more services year-on-year and Queenstown to be up by 14.4%.

Auckland Airport will have 6.4% more northern winter international services compared with a year earlier, Barnz added.

O’Brien said in recent months Tourism Minister Louise Upston and Associate Transport Minister James Meager had made efforts to set up aviation for growth.

Although some tensions have simmered over the fees airlines pay to airports, aviation security, and air traffic control.

“Airlines can see that [Meager] is focused on making sure New Zealand is a great place for airlines to operate,” Barnz added.

“Growth of international air services means more visitors and more economic growth, which is a great thing for New Zealand,” O’Brien said.

An increase in flights also meant better options for New Zealand travellers, Barnz said.

John Weekes is a business journalist covering aviation. He has previously covered consumer affairs, crime, politics and courts.