Hawaiian Airlines gets its first female CEO ahead of return to New Zealand

John Weekes
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Diana Birkett Rakow will be the next Hawaiian Airlines chief executive.

Hawaiian Airlines has appointed Harvard graduate Diana Birkett Rakow as its chief executive and plans to resume flying direct to Auckland in mid-November.

Alaska Air Group said Birkett Rakow, its current senior vice president of public affairs and sustainability, would succeed Joe Sprague on October 29.

Hawaiian Airlines will resume

