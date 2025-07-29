Advertisement
Air NZ ally Singapore Airlines takes a hit from Air India’s financial disaster

John Weekes
By
Senior Business Reporter·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Singapore Airlines had to take account of loss-making Air India. Photo / Christchurch Airport

Air India’s part-owner Singapore Airlines took a hit in its latest financial results, with profit well down from a year ago.

Singapore Airlines’ first quarter results released today showed net profit down almost 60% year-on-year to SG$186 million ($242m).

Singapore’s flag carrier is a close ally of Air New Zealand

