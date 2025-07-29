Singapore Airlines had to take account of loss-making Air India. Photo / Christchurch Airport

29 Jul, 2025 01:02 AM 2 mins to read

Air NZ ally Singapore Airlines takes a hit from Air India’s financial disaster

Air India’s part-owner Singapore Airlines took a hit in its latest financial results, with profit well down from a year ago.

Singapore Airlines’ first quarter results released today showed net profit down almost 60% year-on-year to SG$186 million ($242m).

Singapore’s flag carrier is a close ally of Air New Zealand and also owns 25.1% of Air India.

Air India registered a major financial loss, even for the period preceding the fatal June 12 plane crash in Ahmedabad.

The Singapore Airlines Group’s total revenue was up 1.5% on a year earlier.