Air New Zealand has announced changes that will see all staff able to ''proudly'' display their non-offensive tattoos at work - reversing a controversial long-standing policy.
From September 1 all new and existing Air New Zealand staff will be able to have Tā Moko and/or non-offensive tattoos visible when wearing their uniform or normal business dress.
Chief executive Christopher Luxon says the airline is committed to building a diverse and inclusive workplace that truly reflects the makeup of the country.
"I'm extremely proud to be making this announcement. It reinforces our position at the forefront of the airline industry in embracing diversity and enabling employees to express individuality or cultural heritage."
The changes follow five months' research with Air New Zealand customers and employees - and several high-profile cases of applicants missing out on roles because of visible tattoos. The airline has been accused of hypocrisy for promoting the koru logo while preventing staff with tattoos from displaying them.
Luxon said it was important that this change applied equally to all Air New Zealand staff.