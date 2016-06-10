Tougher rules around bobby calves introduced

Tougher rules around the treatment of bobby calves will start before the spring calving season. Photo / iStock

Tougher rules around the treatment of bobby calves will start before the spring calving season, but other measures on food and shelter will be delayed until next year.

Primary Industries Minister Nathan Guy said the new rules will include:

• Calves must be at least 4 days old before being transported for slaughter or sale.

• Transport time must not exceed 12 hours, and young calves cannot be taken across the Cook Strait.

• Banning the killing of any calves by blunt force trauma, except in emergency situations.