Farm businesses hit by the cattle disease Mycoplasma bovis aren't alone in experiencing teeth-gnashing delays in getting responses out of the Ministry for Primary Industries.
The ministry is dragging its feet on responding to Official Information Act requests by the Herald.
Farmers cite delays in getting timely information and compensation payments for destroyed cattle from the ministry as one of the most distressing frustrations of the disease event.
The Government's decision last month to try to eradicate M. bovis by continuing a mass cull of cattle on properties deemed infected is expected to cost nearly $900 million - most of which will be picked up by the taxpayer.
The disease, which does not affect humans or milk or meat, was first diagnosed on a South Island dairy farm in July last year. Investigations on how it arrived in New Zealand are ongoing.