Fonterra to explain share details

Fonterra will meet farmers next month to address concerns about planned changes to the co-operative's capital structure.
The country's biggest company is planning changes - last year given 89.85 per cent support by farmers - aimed at removing redemption risk and providing permanent share capital, with farmers buying and selling shares among themselves rather than with Fonterra.
Under the proposal, which needs legislation, farmers would be able to place shares with a Fonterra Shareholders' Fund and be paid the share value for the rights to dividends and any change in market value, while retaining voting rights.
When a farmer wanted to place shares with the fund they would place a sell order on the fund market and once a trade was matched with a unit investor the farmer would transfer the share to a custodian, which would hold the legal title.
To regain the economic interest of shares, farmers would need to buy new shares or units, which could be converted back into shares by applying to take them out of the custodian's "locked box".