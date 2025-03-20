Fonterra is heading for strong earnings in 2025 after reporting an improved first-half result.
Fonterra looks set to record what has in the past been elusive – a high annual dividend coupled with a strong milk price.
The dairy giant today reported an 8% lift in first-half net profit to $729 million, increased its interim dividend to a fully imputed 22cents from 15c a year earlier, and maintained the mid-point of its milk price forecast at $10/kg of milk solids.
The co-op is sticking with its 55-75 cents per share ($885m to $1.2 billion) earnings forecast for 2025, which was upgraded this month when it became clear the first half would be strong.
Fonterra has said it would pay 60-80% of full-year earnings as dividends, up from 50% previously.
The co-op is in the process of divesting its Consumer business – under the Mainland brand – either through an outright sale or via an initial public offer.
“As we look to the balance of the year ahead, we’re focused on maintaining this momentum in performance, while progressing delivery of our strategy, including the dual-track Consumer divestment process which is on track as planned,” chief executive Miles Hurrell said.
High milk prices have in the past acted as a brake on Fonterra’s financial performance because milk is its biggest input cost, creating an “either/or” tension between the two.