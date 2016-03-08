Dairy fallout 'only just begun' for NZ banks

Lengthy negotiations are set to take place between banks and dairy farmers. Photo / Christine Cornege.

Lengthy negotiations are set to take place between banks and dairy farmers. Photo / Christine Cornege.

Fallout from the dairy price slump is only just beginning for New Zealand banks, say banking experts.

This country's total dairy lending had swelled to $37.9 billion by the end of June 2015, up from $29.9 billion at the same point in 2009, according to Reserve Bank figures.

Massey University's David Tripe said Fonterra's latest farmgate milk price forecast of $3.90 per kg of milk solids, down from a previous forecast of $4.15, wouldn't make a huge difference to farmers.

"At $4.15, people were already in trouble," he said. "This just slightly increases the extent of the trouble."

READ MORE:

• Fonterra remains sound, says CFO

• Milk price slump forces Landcorp move

•New HQ too flash for Fonterra?

• Dairy lift offers spark of hope