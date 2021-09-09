Colin Craig v Rachel MacGregor: Supreme Court says no to final appeal in long-running defamation case

Colin Craig has lost his bid to have the Supreme Court hear his case with his former press secretary Rachel MacGregor. Photo / Michael Craig

Former Conservative Party leader Colin Craig has been denied a Supreme Court appeal as he sought to challenge a court ruling he sexually harassed his press secretary.

The case was one of several defamation proceedings to emerge in the fall-out of what judges have described as the "implosion" of the Conservative Party after the 2014 general election and "the political rise and fall of Mr Colin Craig".

Craig was the leader of the party and Rachel MacGregor, a former TVNZ reporter, was his press secretary at the time.

However, MacGregor resigned suddenly from her position just before the election and filed a claim of sexual harassment against Craig, which was ultimately settled but later publicly disclosed.

The Supreme Court's decision to not allow Craig an appeal of a Court of Appeal decision - which followed a High Court ruling - from earlier this year was met with apprehension by MacGregor.

"I still feel apprehensive as there's another ruling to come out, which he'll likely appeal again," she said on Twitter. "I'm deeply concerned the system still allows people with money to use it in this way. The fact this has dragged on and on and on has profoundly impacted my life."

A decision on damages is still yet to made by the courts.

Craig told the Herald he was "very disapointed" in the Supreme Court's ruling.

"I would have liked the upper court to have corrected the lower court," he said. "I think it was very weak of the Supreme Court not to go there. If they're not going to hold the Court of Appeal to account then no one else is."

Craig, who has always refuted the claims he sexually harassed MacGregor, has earlier said a return to politics may yet still be in his future.

"That's definitely a door that's still open to me."

In 2015, several public allegations were then made against Craig, including that he had sexually harassed MacGregor.

Craig responded by holding a now-infamous press conference with his wife and published a booklet titled Dirty Politics and Hidden Agendas. The booklet was then distributed to 1.6 million Kiwi households.

In the pamphlets, which cost Craig more than $250,000, a so-called trio of "schemers" were targeted, whom Craig believed had plotted against him in a calculated and ruthless character assassination. The three men were ex-Conservative Party board member John Stringer, New Zealand Taxpayers' Union founder Jordan Williams and former Whale Oil blogger Cameron Slater.

Craig has been engaged in lengthy legal proceedings with the trio. His case with Stringer remains before the courts.

The former politician also, however, sued MacGregor, who counter-sued, for defamation.

After a 2018 trial, Justice Anne Hinton became the second judge to formally rule Craig had sexually harassed MacGregor. Justice Kit Toogood had earlier made a similar ruling in the case between Craig and Slater.

Justice Hinton also said Craig and MacGregor had defamed each other with their public comments.

Craig, who withdrew his claim for damages against MacGregor during the trial, then challenged Justice Hinton's decision at the Court of Appeal, which released its judgment, dismissing the appeal, in May.

The millionaire property developer then sought a final appeal to the country's top court to overturn the ruling.

However, today, the Supreme Court said no.

"The proposed appeal raises no issue of general or public importance. Nor, given the factual findings made in both Courts, do we see any appearance of a miscarriage of justice," the court's judgment reads.

It also ordered Craig to pay MacGregor costs of $2500.