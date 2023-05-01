The US giant is buying Mt Wellington homes so it can grow in this country. Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest businesses has won clearance to buy Mt Wellington residential properties for an expansion of its New Zealand operations.

Foreigners can’t buy our homes after a law change last decade introduced by Labour’s Phil Twyford.

So Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand, 41 per cent owned by United States interests, went to the Overseas Investment Office (OIO) for special clearance to buy the Kiwi land it needs to grow here.

Its operations are alongside a line of smaller homes in Auckland, most of them on cross-leased sites, some tenanted.

The business which sells products in more than 200 countries won clearance last month to buy the houses in two deals announced this morning.

The giant plans to demolish the homes and use the land for non-residential purposes to expand its existing site, used for manufacturing and distribution activities, according to the OIO.

It already owns the adjoining land, the decision noted.

Coke came knocking for a Carbine Rd property and the owner said yes. Photo / Google Maps

Coca-Cola’s premises are on Carbine Rd but it has five manufacturing plants throughout New Zealand and four big distribution centres.

Dianah and Paul Moody can sell their home on its 736sq m site to Coca-Cola. And next door, Rasheed Ahmed can sell his 736sq m place to the US giant.

The properties will continue to be tenanted to a third party for a short period while titles are transferred and necessary preparations are made for the expansion.

But first, Coke needed Government authority to grant it clearance.

Coca-Cola will continue to leave the homes occupied as they are “for a short period of time” until the deals settle and necessary preparations are made for the expansion.

Chapman Tripp’s Tessa Baker acted for Coca-Cola on the land deals.

The purchases were called “one-off” under the pathways category under the law which allows the purchase by foreigners with certain restrictions, like applying to the OIO and being cleared.

Coca-Cola's headquarters in Mt Wellington. The red dot marks one of the home it is buying. Photo / Google Maps

The US giant’s large Carbine Rd premises are alongside a group of single-level smaller residential properties: the interface where residential zoning meets much larger commercial zoning.

Brick and tile flats or units, with large lawns and car parking, are right alongside the American’s premises on the busy thoroughfare.

So it’s that residential land Coca-Cola wants in this country to give it more room to grow.

Precisely what it plans for those two homes - and if it will buy more - is unknown at this stage.

But it probably won’t have to pay huge money for the places. Auckland Council values the Carbine Rd homes at $1.5m each.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners New Zealand is one of the largest manufacturers and distributors of ready-to-drink beverages in this country, including non-alcohol, alcohol, energy drinks and coffee.

“We’re proudly Kiwi with a rich heritage of providing New Zealanders with access to the best-tasting beverages at every occasion for more than 100 years,” the business says.

Sprite, Fanta, Lift, Schweppes, Powerade, Mother, Deep Spring and FUZE Tea are its brands but in this country, it also produces L&P, Pump, Kiwi Blue, Zephyr Coffee and Keri Juice.

Its also does brewing, distilling, roasting, sales, marketing and distribution of alcohol and coffee brands like Jim Beam, Makers Mark, Canadian Club and local craft beer brand Fortune Favours.

The business employs more than 1000 people in New Zealand.

Last year, the Herald reported Coke fans already reeling from news Coca-Cola is changing its bottles were in for an even bigger shift with two popular Coke products set to disappear from shelves.

The business announced the end of Coke Zero and Coke No Sugar, replacing the two drinks with a new offering: Coke Zero Sugar.

Coke Zero was launched in 2006, nicknamed “Bloke Coke” when it was launched because of its appeal to a male market.

It was followed in 2017 by Coke No Sugar, which sold itself as being closer in taste to original Coke.

Questions about the expansion have been put to Coca-Cola’s local spokesperson Piper Byers of Acumen who is making inquiries.