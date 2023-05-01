Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Coca-Cola cleared to buy Auckland homes: Mt Wellington expansion planned

Anne Gibson
By
4 mins to read
The US giant is buying Mt Wellington homes so it can grow in this country. Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

The US giant is buying Mt Wellington homes so it can grow in this country. Photo by George Frey/Getty Images

One of the world’s biggest businesses has won clearance to buy Mt Wellington residential properties for an expansion of its New Zealand operations.

Foreigners can’t buy our homes after a law change last introduced by Labour’s Phil Twyford.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business