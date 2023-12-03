Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Christopher Niesche: Wannabe Australian first home buyers in dire straits

Christopher Niesche
By
5 mins to read
High interest rates haven't stopped house prices from rising in Australia. Photo / 123RF

High interest rates haven't stopped house prices from rising in Australia. Photo / 123RF

OPINION

There’s more grim news for want-to-be first home buyers in Australia.

Despite sharply higher mortgage interest repayments, lower borrowing capacity and inflation eating into the weekly pay packet, house prices across the nation have

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business