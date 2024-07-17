Chorus intervention will save public $250m over four years, ComCom says

UFB network operator says the 'meows' will help restore fibre and mobile coverage faster after a fire, flood or cyclone. Video / Supplied

A revenue cap imposed on Chorus will save New Zealand consumers tens of millions of dollars a year, the Commerce Commission says.

The decision would impact the prices consumers pay for fibre.

The commission said in a draft decision it would set Chorus’ maximum allowable revenue at $3.3 billion from the start of next year to the end of 2028.

Chorus, which provides services including installation of ultra-fast broadband, says it will review the Commission’s draft decision. Photo / Chorus

The regulator said these changes could save consumers more than $250 million over the four-year duration.