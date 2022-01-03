Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

China to replace US as world's leading empire, billionaire predicts

7 minutes to read
Ray Dalio says the global geopolitical landscape is set for big changes. Photo / Getty Images

Ray Dalio says the global geopolitical landscape is set for big changes. Photo / Getty Images

Daily Telegraph UK
By Tom Rees

To make money betting on the future, Ray Dalio delves into the past. As one of America's richest men, and founder of the world's biggest hedge fund, being well versed in history has proved lucrative.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.