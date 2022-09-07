Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
BusinessUpdated

'Cheap shortcuts': First Union concerned about L'Oreal's move to shift management to Australia

Aimee Shaw
By
4 mins to read
L'Oreal says plans to shift the management of the NZ operation to Australia would not affect the supply and fulfilment of its products here. Photo / 123RF

L'Oreal says plans to shift the management of the NZ operation to Australia would not affect the supply and fulfilment of its products here. Photo / 123RF

The L'Oreal distribution staff's union says the cosmetics giant is taking "cheap shortcuts" in a planned restructure shifting management of the Kiwi business to Australia.

The French multinational's local division is in consultation with staff

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.