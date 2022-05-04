Simon Henry, chief executive DGL Group. Photo / Supplied

OPINION:

I frequently hear things are pretty alright for women in business. But then you hit your head against a misogynistic wall and you realise we've still got a long, long way to go.

Case in point: a week ago I received a shocking message from one of my closest friends, co-founder of My Food Bag, Nadia Lim.

The message quoted an upcoming NBR article stating, "I can tell you, and you can quote me, when you've got Nadia Lim, when you've got a little bit of Eurasian fluff in the middle of your prospectus with a blouse unbuttoned showing some cleavage, and that's what it takes to sell your script, then you know you're in trouble."

These racist and sexist comments were made by CEO of DGL Group, Simon Henry. At the time, I wondered whether the NBR would print these comments, but on Tuesday they proceeded to green light them.

I'm not even going to begin to unpick why I consider this to be an incredibly arrogant and stupid comment to make about someone contracted as a brand ambassador, or how women are sexualised for wearing V-neck tops. NBR journalist Hamish McNicol said it best "we also don't remotely agree with Henry's description of the photo".

But, in my opinion, even addressing his remarks is making excuses for racist, sexist and degrading commentary.

One wouldn't be surprised then that this isn't Henry's first rendezvous with apparent questionable behaviour when it comes to women.

The NBR wrote an article in May 2021 about Henry's alleged incessant communication with a female intern, who had asked him to stop. He subsequently called her "unwell" and a "nutter", when called out on it publicly. If this is the type of conduct he seemingly condones in public, one could only guess what happens behind closed doors.

Like many women, I have borne the brunt of sexism and witnessed bias first-hand. But it's almost always hiding in the shadows. It's the small acts of micro-aggression. It's the looks, the phrases, the silent treatment, the things we don't get invited to do.

However, I've never seen someone appear to so clearly out themselves like this with such self-assurance. I have sympathy for every woman who has to work near this man. Unsurprisingly, there are no women on his leadership team and only one lone woman on his white male-dominated board.

His appalling comments are, in my view, unacceptable.

Because this isn't just about Nadia, this is about the underlying view of women in business.

My Food Bag co-founder and brand ambassador Nadia Lim as featured in the company's IPO product disclosure statement. Photo / My Food Bag

After all, Henry says he believes "The uglier the board, the more successful the share".

The subtext is women don't belong on successful boards, that somehow being a woman in business isn't acceptable.

How in 2022 have we found ourselves here again and how can we send this kind of behaviour back to the 50s?

Because we can't just be paralysed by our horrific disappointment.

Each of us has a decision to make about whether we want to tacitly support what I would describe as primitive, sexist and racist behaviour, or whether we stamp it out.

Each of us has the power to impact change.

This isn't just a call to action for people sitting around board tables and in executive meetings. This is about where we spend our money, and where we invest our KiwiSaver and other funds.

Many talk about ethical investing, and we often focus this heavily on sustainability.

But in my view Simon Henry's comments remind us that we still need to ask if the businesses we invest in are abusive, threatening or express prejudice against a particular group, especially on the basis of race, gender, religion, disability or sexual orientation.

In my view, Simon Henry's comments are no more acceptable than Trump's vulgar comments about where he grabbed women. And I'd like to think in the cold hard light of day, even Henry is questioning where those comments came from.

DGL founder and CEO Simon Henry. Photo / Supplied

One hopes that a responsible chair and board would respond with appropriate action, that his investors have serious questions about their ethical investment policies and his customers consider which chemicals company they use.

Somewhat ironically in my view, DGL Group's very own code of conduct states, "In order to have an inclusive workplace, discrimination, harassment, vilification and victimisation cannot and will not be tolerated".

Put simply, in my opinion, this is egregious and disgusting behaviour and we can't afford to be permissive of this kind of misogyny in business.

If we're going to succeed as an economy and diverse nation of people, we need all hands and brains to the pump. Not just ones Henry seems to prefer.

Because things aren't alright for women in business.

- Cecilia Robinson is co-founder of My Food Bag and founder and co-CEO of health startup Tend.