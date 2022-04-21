Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Castalia doubles down on its criticisms of Fonterra's capital restructure plan

5 minutes to read
Fonterra's capital restructure proposal still needs Government tick. Photo / File

Fonterra's capital restructure proposal still needs Government tick. Photo / File

By
Andrea Fox

Herald business writer

Fonterra's proposed capital restructure will have negative impacts on dairy industry competition in New Zealand, strategic consultant Castalia has reiterated.

Castalia claims that in responding to its report criticising the restructure, Fonterra "fundamentally misses the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.