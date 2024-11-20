Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Case against Martin Cooper follows ruling against ex-Harcourts agent

Anne Gibson
By
Property Editor·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read
Martin Cooper of Harcourts Cooper & Co is unhappy about the ex-agent's comments.

Martin Cooper of Harcourts Cooper & Co is unhappy about the ex-agent's comments.

  • Martin Cooper’s disciplinary hearing in Auckland follows a misconduct ruling against former Harcourts agent Peter Tromp.
  • Cooper and his agency were charged with misconduct for failing to provide requested information to the Real Estate Authority.
  • Cooper admitted to mistakes due to overwhelming circumstances. The tribunal reserved its decision after the hearing.

A Real Estate Agents Disciplinary Tribunal hearing against North Shore real estate boss Martin Cooper follows an earlier misconduct ruling against an agent who once worked for the Harcourts Cooper & Co chain.

The case heard in Auckland on Tuesday against the high-profile Cooper as well as Harcourts

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Business

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business