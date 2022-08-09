Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Business

Carlyle boss quit after failed request for $477m pay package

4 minutes to read
Kewsong Lee's departure on Sunday rocked one of the world's best-known private equity groups. Photo / Bloomberg

Kewsong Lee's departure on Sunday rocked one of the world's best-known private equity groups. Photo / Bloomberg

NZ Herald

Kewsong Lee resigned from US private equity group after its co-founders rejected dealCarlyle Group's ousted chief executive Kewsong Lee asked for a pay package worth up to US$300m (NZ$477m) over five years and resigned from the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.