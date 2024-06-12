Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business

Capital Markets Report: How private equity is winning the battle against public sharemarkets

Jamie Gray
By
9 mins to read
The NZX has struggled to attract quality listings. Photo / NZME

The NZX has struggled to attract quality listings. Photo / NZME

There’s a battle going on between the public sharemarkets and private equity, and private equity is winning.

JPMorgan Chase & Co chief executive Jamie Dimon has for some time commented on the diminishing role of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business