Premium
Business

Vulcan Steel: How an East Tamaki startup became a billion-dollar company

11 minutes to read
Jamie Gray
By
Jamie Gray

Business Reporter

It was one of Australasia's better sharemarket floats of 2021.

At the start, there was conjecture as to whether steel distributor Vulcan Steel's IPO price had been pitched too high at A$7.10 but the naysayers

