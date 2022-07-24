This series will profile the people who make Christchurch tick, give a voice to the region’s diverse communities and debate how the city can best accommodate its growing number of residents while examining the issues facing the city. Video / NZ Herald

Canterbury house building is running at record levels as earthquake-damaged buildings are demolished, sites are cleared and the city expands.

From Rolleston to Rangiora and Bealey Ave to Belfast, new housing estates are rising throughout New Zealand's second-largest city, where consents almost doubled in the past five years, from just 2721 for the 2017 year to 4765 this year.

Stats NZ says 8529 new dwellings were consented in the Canterbury area in the year to May, up 34 per cent annually.

That's a big jump from 2020 when only 5655 consents were granted, rising to 6365 in 2021.

Better use is now being made of land in the Garden City. Townhouse and apartment numbers make up a considerable portion of consents issued: 290 for May 2022 compared to 448 homes.

For Christchurch city alone, although new dwelling consents fell from 2721 in the year to May, 2017, to 2495 in 2018 and to 2449 in 2019, they then rose to 2911 in 2020, 3114 in 2021 and 4765 in the year to May this year.

Matthew Horncastle, managing director of Williams Corporation. Photo / Alex Burton

In March, the Herald reported how demand for planned Christchurch apartments in the city's eastern seaside has taken developers by surprise.

The allure of an unbuilt block of 37 units by Williams Corporation was so strong that 344 offers were made within a day of going on sale.

The apartments are planned in a rundown city area, hardest hit by the 2011 earthquakes, where dozens of hectares are red-zoned and many heavily damaged properties had to be demolished.

Neil Fraser, owner of G.J. Gardner Christchurch South, said house building across the city was extremely busy and he expects that to continue.

"Rolleston is the real go-ahead place right now. Everyone moved out of town to this area because there was good stable TC1 ground to build on which is also economic. People came out to escape the city and Rolleston is one of the fastest-growing towns in New Zealand," Fraser said.

So who's building all these places? Data business BCI Central, which gathers and publishes material on the sector, provides extensive information.

1. Mike Greer Homes: 405 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

This business is by far Canterbury's largest residential builder. The popular long-established Mike Greer Homes has a big name in the region.

Its average house value excluding land is $295,217. The average size of its homes is 149sq m, indicating more stand-alones than townhouses or apartments.

Total value of homes built in past year: $119m.

Townhouses being sold on Durham St, Christchurch by Williams Corporation. Photo / supplied

2. Williams Corporation: 362 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

Founded and run by sub-30-year-olds Blair William Chappell and Matthew William Horncastle. Also New Zealand's second-largest house builder after G.J. Gardner. Horncastle's ambition is to be No 1 nationally. Average house value excluding land: $191,511. Average floor area of dwelling 88sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $69.3m.

3. Wolfbrook Residential: 266 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

This business was only founded in 2020. Its directors are Steve Brooks and James Cooney.

Average house value without land:$207,312. Average floor area of dwelling 59sq m, indicating townhouse/apartments.

Total value of homes built in past year: $55.1m.

4. Golden Homes: 208 new Canterbury dwellings in year to March

This business dominates in stand-alone places. Its average dwelling size illustrates that at 155sq m, which is the largest floor area in the top four Canterbury house builders. It is advertising places at Amberley, Rolleston, Kaiapoi and a show home in Bealey Ave.

Average house value without land: $320,000.

Total value of homes built in latest year: $66.6m

5. Fletcher Residential: 195 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

This Fletcher Building subsidiary headed by Steve Evans has made a huge push into the region, particularly active in Lincoln's Greenstead, Halswell's Mataī Springs and One Central, Christchurch CBD.

Steve Evans of Fletcher Residential. Photo / Greg Bowker

Average house value without land: $267,800. Average dwelling size 140sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $52.2m.

6. Signature Homes: 163 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

The nationally franchised business headed by Gavin Hunt is selling homes at Darfield, Marshland, Halswell, Leeston, Rolleston, Woodend, Casebrook, Kaiapoi, Amberley and Dunsandel.

Average house value without land: $371,126. Average dwelling size 163sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $60.4m.

7. G.J. Gardner Homes: 118 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

This is New Zealand's largest house builder, whose master franchise is owned by Grant and Ellie Porteous via Deacon Homes. G.J. Gardner has celebrated 25 years in business and Grant Porteous said it had enjoyed a record year to March nationally. The local franchisees in Canterbury are advertising new homes at Woodend, Belfast, New Brighton, Amberley, Halswell, Rolleston and Lincoln.

Average house value without land: $362,000. Average size 172sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $42.7m.

8. Today Homes: 105 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

Founded more than 30 years ago with second-generation sons now running the business, Today Homes says it builds quality, affordable places. Advertising show homes at Rolleston.

Average house value without land: $387,752. Average dwelling size 201sq m, making it the builder of the largest homes on this top 10 list.

Total value of homes built in latest year: $40.7m.

9. Kevler Homes: 104 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

This house builder is based at Harewood and advertises show homes across a number of city sites.

Average house value $362,078. Average dwelling size 154sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $37.6m.

10. Stonewood Homes: 104 new Canterbury dwellings in March year

The national master franchise is now owned by brothers John and Michael Chow. Canterbury homes are mainly stand-alone and on the larger side.

Average house value $294,073. Average size 166sq m.

Total value of homes built in past year: $30.5m.