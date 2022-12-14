Voyager 2022 media awards
Canadian pension fund swoops on 2degrees’ cell towers with $1b acquisition

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Connexa and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan are buying cell towers from 2degrees in NZ. Photo / Bevan Conley.

Telco 2degrees is selling its cell tower assets to Connexa and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan for $1.076 billion.

Connexa was formed following the sale of a 70 per cent stake in Spark New Zealand’s mobile

